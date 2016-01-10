Wood County's longest-serving commissioner dies at 82

Wood County's longest-serving commissioner has passed away.

Alvie Perkins, who dedicated more than four decades of his life to public service, died Friday morning just days before his 83rd birthday.

Perkins began his political career as a councilman in 1971. He spent two terms on Bowling Green City Council before becoming mayor. After that, he continued as a Wood County Commissioner for nearly 20 years.

He was known as a true public servant to his colleagues and community.

"He was not a politician. He was definitely a public servant. All he wanted to do was help people. It had nothing to do with politics," said Jim Carter, both a friend and colleague of Alvie Perkins.

Carter said Perking was instrumental in numerous initiatives across the community.

"He was one of the first ones to help form an economic development commission in Wood County. He also was the one who saved the old post office, made it into a senior citizen center," he said. "We had different areas of expertise but yet we were all able to talk together and make things happen."

Carter said that once Perkins stepped into the role of commissioner, he would cross party lines to get results for his community - citing the renovation of the courthouse and making of the old jail into a records retention center.

"Everybody was his friend and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for you if you asked," Carter said. "I'm going to miss him."

