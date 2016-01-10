ODOT: Ice and snow; take it slow

With Toledo's first snowfall of 2016 in the books, it's a good time to remind drivers of what to watch out for on the roads.

ODOT had 83 trucks on the roads in our area Sunday, working to keep the highways safe. As weather progressed from rain to freezing rain, and then to snow, ODOT crews did their best to protect drivers who were out in the mix.

"We have so many useful tools at ODOT," said Theresa Pollick, ODOT. "We can treat with salt. We can treat with brine. But then of course if we do have the wind and the blowing and drifting, that means that we have to treat with our plows."

ODOT crews were out early with salt and brine and want to remind everyone to take it slow when it snows.

"Ice and snow, take it slow, that's what they say. And we advise that the same so, winter's not over and we've got to be prepared for what's yet to come," Pollick said.

Again, give yourself extra time and space when you're driving in wintry weather conditions. And for all the latest updates be sure you download our First Alert Weather app.

