Lucas, Ottawa cancel Level 1 snow emergency; remains in effect for several others

Lucas and Ottawa counties have canceled Level 1 snow emergencies for all roads and streets in the county.

In Lucas County, that includes all state, city, county and township roads.

Several counties across the area remain under a Level 1 snow emergency including Fulton, Huron, Erie, Sandusky, Williams and Seneca.

According to the Ohio Committee of Severe Weather Awareness, this means drivers should use extra precaution on all roadways.

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.