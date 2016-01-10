Lucas, Ottawa cancel Level 1 snow emergency; remains in effect f - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas, Ottawa cancel Level 1 snow emergency; remains in effect for several others

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Lucas and Ottawa counties have canceled Level 1 snow emergencies for all roads and streets in the county.

In Lucas County, that includes all state, city, county and township roads. 

Several counties across the area remain under a Level 1 snow emergency including Fulton, Huron, Erie, Sandusky, Williams and Seneca. 

According to the Ohio Committee of Severe Weather Awareness, this means drivers should use extra precaution on all roadways.

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

