Definitions of Snow Emergency Levels

Here are the definitions of snow emergency classifications: 1. 2 and 3 according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness.

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Stay tuned to WTOL on air and online for all your weather updates.

Download the free First Alert Weather app.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.