Sandusky teens arrested in drug and gun raid

SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

Two teens are behind bars following a gun and drug raid in Sandusky. 

This happened Friday at a home on High Street.

Scott D. Palmer Jr and Onnix Chaney are facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

The raid at the home turned up: guns, cash, marijuana, prescription pills and crack cocaine.

Both Palmer and Chaney are being held without bond in the Erie County Jail.

