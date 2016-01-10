Court date set to sentence former Perrysburg School's employee - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Court date set to sentence former Perrysburg School's employee

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

A former Perrysburg School's employee will learn how long he will spend behind bars.

Eric Whitson pleaded guilty to stealing money from the district and boosters and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Whitson reportedly stole more than$1 million from Perrysburg Schools and the Bowling Green Schools Athletic Boosters.

He could spend up to ten years in a state prison if convicted.

