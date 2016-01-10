Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $1.3 billion

If a potential jackpot of nearly $950 million wasn't enough reason to buy a Powerball lottery ticket, then how about $1.3 billion?

No jackpot-winning numbers were drawn Saturday for what has already been named the biggest price in U.S. lottery history. Now, $1.3 billion or more will be the top prize on Wednesday.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 16-19-32-34-57 and Powerball number 13.

To win the jackpot, a ticket must have all six numbers correct. The first five can be in any order but the sixth must be the Powerball number.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The odds to win are one in 292.2 million.

