Powerball jackpot jumps to $900 million

(RNN) - The Powerball jackpot has climbed yet another $100 million to a whopping grand total of $900 million.

That's only $100 million away from $1 billion.

The Powerball is set to be drawn again Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. EST.

The last time someone won the jackpot was in October 2015.

This is the highest jackpot the Powerball has ever had. The previous record was $587.5 million that was split between two winners in 2012.

Each ticket costs $2, but the odds to win the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338. There's a much higher chance of winning a $1 million prize at 1 in 11,688,053.

The Powerball lottery is played in all states except Alabama, Alaska, Mississippi, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

