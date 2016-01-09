Toledoans succumb to Powerball Fever

Folks were feeling lucky on Saturday afternoon at Johnny's on the Spot in East Toledo.

All day long they were coming in and buying Powerball tickets hoping to win a near billion dollar jackpot.

All you have to do to claim the top prize is match all five white Powerball numbers and the red Powerball.

Odds of nailing it are around one in 292 million.

"Oh sure I'm winning. I can feel it," said Frank Smith.

Not everybody at Johnny's is as optimistic.

It's still worth plunking down two bucks per ticket.

"You can't win if you don't play," said Helen Reves.

The top prize has rolled over eighteen times.

If you win, it will be paid out in thirty annual installments or as a one-time lump payment.

Folks at Johnny's already have it spent.

"Retire. But I don't know where. I wouldn't tell anyone," said Ms.Reves.

Mel Rill has other plans.

"My grandchildren, wife, everyone in the family. Take care of them all," said Mel.

And if no one wins, the next drawing is expected to soar to $1.3 billion.

