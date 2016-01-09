Pickin' and grinnin' in Perrysburg

The 26th annual Winterfest Bluegrass Festival is back at the French Quarter Holiday Inn.

Ten acts from across the country are performing.

The Festival always attracts hundreds of bluegrass fans from across the region.

They show up to enjoy the music but also hang out with the bluegrass stars.

"It’s really grown in the last several years. We're seeing a whole lot of younger people coming to the shows. Lots of them even playing," said musician Larry Efaw.

The festival runs until 11:30 tonight.

Admission is 25 dollars.

Kids under twelve are free.

