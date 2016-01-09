Free health screenings at Sam's Club

Sam's Club in Holland, OH is holding free health screenings between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

These tests are free and open to members and non-members alike.

Tests include: blood pressure, glucose screening, BMI (body mass index) and more.

This event was created to help people stay healthy and to promote awareness of the Sam's Club pharmacy.

"Well we just want to give awareness," said Cindy Gr ant, registered pharmacist at Sam's Club. "It's important because it's something we're offering to the community. There's a lot of people out there that kind of neglect themselves. And we're so busy these days. Just take care of yourself and make sure you're healthy so you're there for the years to come for your family."



One participant says the screenings have been an important factor in helping him stay on track and manage his weight.

"They give a nice little sheet that tells you where your numbers are and, you know, tips on how to accomplish to get a little bit lower and a little bit better," said Mike Kasubski. "One day at a time, you know, even if you have a bad day, just, the next day, be a little bit better."

Sam's Club offers free health screenings the second Saturday of each month.



The store is located at 1300 E. Mall Drive in Holland.

