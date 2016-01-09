Dundee police investigate arson after firefighter injured

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The Dundee Police Department says arson is the cause of a suspicious fire at the management office of Country Heritage Community Homes.

According to police, the fire started early Saturday morning and then rekindled later that evening.

An on-duty firefighter fell through the floor of the office, suffering some minor injuries. Police say he was refused treatment at Dundee Urgent Care because he did not have his driver's license with him.

The building is said to be a total loss. Investigators believe the fire may have been intentionally set.

Michigan State Police are assisting in the investigation.

County Heritage Community Homes are located off of Oak Street at 771 Mary Jean Court.

On Monday, the Village of Dundee is holding a press conference on the fire and the medical treatment refusal of the injured firefighter. WTOL will be at the conference. Watch for the latest information tonight at 5 and 6.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.