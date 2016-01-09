Dundee police investigate arson after firefighter injured - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dundee police investigate arson after firefighter injured

DUNDEE, MI (WTOL) -

The Dundee Police Department says arson is the cause of a suspicious fire at the management office of Country Heritage Community Homes.

According to police, the fire started early Saturday morning and then rekindled later that evening. 

An on-duty firefighter fell through the floor of the office, suffering some minor injuries. Police say he was refused treatment at Dundee Urgent Care because he did not have his driver's license with him. 

The building is said to be a total loss. Investigators believe the fire may have been intentionally set. 

Michigan State Police are assisting in the investigation. 

County Heritage Community Homes are located off of Oak Street at 771 Mary Jean Court. 

On Monday, the Village of Dundee is holding a press conference on the fire and the medical treatment refusal of the injured firefighter. WTOL will be at the conference. Watch for the latest information tonight at 5 and 6.

