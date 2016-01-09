Sam's Club offers free health screenings for limited time

Sam's Club in Holland, OH is holding free health screenings between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

These tests are free and open to members and non-members alike.

Tests include: blood pressure, glucose screening, BMI (body mass index) and more.

A representative of the store says that this is a service they are providing to help people get healthy in the new year.

Sam's Club is located at 1300 E. Mall Drive in Holland.

