Consumer Alert: Powerball scammers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Consumer Alert: Powerball scammers

Reporting by Danielle Dwyer, Reporter
Connect
Powerball tickets Powerball tickets
(WTOL) -

The Ohio Attorney General's Office reports scammers are taking advantage of the Powerball craze.

Beware of these signs:

  • Receiving calls from a lottery, or government agency saying you've won millions
  • Receiving an unexpected check for a few thousand dollars
  • Having to pay a fee to collect your winnings

The jackpot has swelled to $800 million and has been accumulating since November.

Tickets for Powerball are on sale until Saturday at 10 p.m. on Jan. 9.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

Good luck if you are playing and stay current on what to trust to avoid getting scammed.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly