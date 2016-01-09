Consumer Alert: Powerball scammers

The Ohio Attorney General's Office reports scammers are taking advantage of the Powerball craze.

Beware of these signs:

Receiving calls from a lottery, or government agency saying you've won millions

Receiving an unexpected check for a few thousand dollars

Having to pay a fee to collect your winnings

The jackpot has swelled to $800 million and has been accumulating since November.

Tickets for Powerball are on sale until Saturday at 10 p.m. on Jan. 9.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

Good luck if you are playing and stay current on what to trust to avoid getting scammed.

