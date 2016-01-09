Fostoria man behind bars after stand-off in trailer park

A Fostoria man is in police custody following a standoff that lasted about two hours.

It happened at Nye's Trailer Park in Wood County just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to Fostoria Police, 27-year-old Theodor Schmidt was threatening to commit suicide and said he was willing to kill any officers that confronted him.

After barricading himself inside a residence for more than two hours, Schmidt surrendered at approximately 12:15 a.m.

According to Fostoria Police there was a loaded tactical shotgun found inside the residence when it was searched.

Charges are pending.

