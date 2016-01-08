Consumer Electronics Show exhibits trends for the near future

The Consumer Electronics Show is a trade conference where thousands of blue chip companies, startups and techies meet to present cutting-edge technology.

Danielle Cassagnol of the Consumer Technology Association projected the upcoming trends that have recently been innovated.

"I think everything is going to be connected to the internet," she said. "We're seeing sensors that become more affordable and advanced recently. We're able to attach it to everything and get information back. So, smartrefrigerators, smartsnowboards, smartdrones, and everything in between ... They'll be able to give us information back and make our lives more effective, efficient and enjoyable."

Cassagnol also believes wearable tech, like Apple Watch and other small devices will be included in the next generation of technology that will change lives.

The Consumer Electronics Show was inaugurated in Las Vegas in 1967. It is held annually at the beginning of January.

