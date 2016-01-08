Wood County's longest serving commissioner dies at 82

Wood County's longest serving commissioner passed away on Friday morning.



Alvie Perkins, who dedicated more than four decades of his life to public service, died just days before his 83rd birthday.



Perkins would begin to serve his community in 1971. He would spend two terms on Bowling Green City Council before becoming mayor, then spend nearly 20 years as a Wood County Commissioner.



"He was not a politician. He was definitely a public servant. All he wanted to do was help people. It had nothing to do with politics," said longtime friend and colleague Jim Carter.



Carter says Perkins was instrumental in a number of initiatives in the county.



"He was one of the first ones to help form an economic development commission in Wood County. He also was the one who saved the old post office, made it into a senior citizen center," said Carter.



Once Perkins became a commissioner, Carter says he would cross party lines to get even more done, including a renovation of the courthouse and making the old jail into a records retention center.



"We had different areas of expertise but yet we were all able to talk together and make things happen," said Carter.



But behind that strong work ethic Jim says was a very kind and giving man, who loved helping others.



"Everybody was his friend. And there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for you if you asked," said Carter. "I'm going to miss him."

