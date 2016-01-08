TTA students build complex machines for simple task

The students at the Toledo Technology Academy were engaged all week in a Rube Goldberg Machine contest.

The students were divided into randomly-mixed teams of 7th through 12th graders and have been researching, writing, and doing math and science as a team on the six simple machines: lever, wheel and axle, pulley, inclined plane, wedge and screw.

The goal was to use all six simple machines to make a Rube Goldberg-style machine that would shoot a rubber band.

The teams were also required to use a chemical, electrical and heat reaction.

"It’s really exciting, It can be stressful at times, but seeing that rubber band shoot at the end and you're done, you’re like, this is great," said student Elizabeth Skowronski.

Students were self-directed with the project and will receive grades in all subjects from this project.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.