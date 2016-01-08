8th graders learn about TPS' aviation maintenance program

Toledo Public Schools is offering an aviation maintenance program for free that would normally cost a person anywhere between $50 and $80 thousand dollars.

On Friday, dozens of 8th graders got a chance to take a tour.



The tour consisted of Hispanic 8th graders from several TPS elementary schools.



The reason for the tour is the large number of drop outs among Hispanics.



Tour organizers wanted to make sure kids are aware of the opportunities inside the district.

"I learned a lot about these planes and it was just really fun,” said 8th grader Benicio Bonilla.

8th grader Dontae Newberry agreed.

"I liked the simulator, the planes and I liked learning what's inside of the planes and the engine parts and everything,” said Dontae.



The Aviation Center offers a three-year program in aircraft maintenance. The tour is designed to help students explore their options as they prepare for high school and beyond.



Senior and Aviation Program President Nathaniel Maddox says the program has helped give him an idea of what he wants to do after high school.

“This has kept me out of a lot of trouble. It has actually showed me what my goals are. So through this program I learned I want to be in the Air Force,” said Nate.



After graduation Nate will be joining the Air National Guard.

Through the program students also earn enough college credits for an associate's degree.

They are then certified to work on airplanes of all types and can move right into the workforce.

"There is going to be such a gap in the next 10 years that there might not be a better field to be in,” said instructor Brad McDonald.

The salary range of Aviation Technician Jobs is between $45 and $85 thousand dollars.

