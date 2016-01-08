Not wearing seatbelts, warmer weather blamed for rise in traffic fatalities

Some startling statistics came out on Friday from Wood and Henry Counties.

Roadway fatalities in 2015 took a significant jump.

Last year in Wood County, the patrol says there were twenty traffic deaths compared to just fourteen in 2014.

In Henry County, there were nine last year, compared to two in 2014.

But the Ohio State Highway Patrol has a plan in place to reduce the numbers.

"I can tell you what's causing the crashes. Internally would be failure to yield, left of center, people not wearing their safety belts. External factors I think we can take into account the warmer weather," said Lt. Jerrod Savidge of the patrol.

Another disturbing factor was the increase in multiple fatality accidents.

"The one thing that rang true with every single one of those is everyone killed in these crashes, nobody wore a seat belt," said Lt. Savidge.

It's why the patrol is having a major safety campaign beginning Sunday night and running through Super Bowl Sunday.

Troopers from posts throughout Northwest Ohio will be brought in to patrol Wood and Henry Counties.

Focus will be on Routes 6 and 24 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 11:00 PM.

"The point is, no matter where you travel in Wood and Henry Counties, chances are you're going to see a state trooper," said Lt. Savidge.

And hopefully we'll see a significant d rop in the number of deadly crashes in 2016.

