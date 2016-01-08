Sen. Sherrod Brown sponsors anti-terror legislation

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is sponsoring new legislation to fight ISIS and other terrorist threats.

During a press conference Friday at Owens Community College, Senator Brown outlined how his bill would help keep Americans safe by providing legislation that includes giving gr ant money to local law enforcement agencies to prepare to fight acts of terror.

"I wanna see local police have the resources for training, and to carry out, you know, what do they do in an active shooter situation, how do they intercept potential terrorist activity," Brown said.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral says this legislation would be invaluable to his officers, who currently only train for an active shooter situation once or twice a year.

"With the high number of active shooters that's been happening in this country, it's incumbent upon law enforcement to be trained up to the highest levels because we're going to be the ones who respond first," he said.

Officers could practice at Owens Community College's Center for Emergency Preparedness.

"Our facility provides up-to-date, world-class training because most of the response to active shooters and terrorism falls at the local level," said Mark King, Chair of Criminal Justice and Emergency Services at Owens. "We love our partners at the state and federal level, but it mostly falls to local first responders. Owens provides the best training education."

At this time, the amount of gr ant money that would be secured through this legislation is unknown.

Senator Brown says in addition to funding training against terror attacks, the bill would cut off any bank or business that funds terror groups and bar suspected terrorists and individuals on the no-fly lists from buying guns.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.