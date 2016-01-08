Toledo man accused of raping two children could get life in prison

Toledo man accused of raping two children could get life in pris - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man accused of raping two children under the age of ten could get life in prison if convicted.

Tony Harper, 31,  was indicted Friday by a Lucas County Grand Jury.

A warrant is issued for his arrest.

Lucas County Assistant Prosecutor Jeff Lingo says the rapes happened from January through October of 2015.

Lingo says Harper knew the victims.

