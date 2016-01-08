Fun on tap for beer lovers at Fifth Third Field on Saturday

Saturday is the day local beer lovers have been waiting for.

The Toledo Walleye Winter Brewfest is back.

Nearly 50 breweries will be on-hand for the event at Fifth Third Field.

Vendors will be serving over 250 beers.

It's all part of the Winterfest special events.

Beer beginners and experienced enthusiasts will also get to enjoy live music and fun and games.

Brewfest begins at 5 p.m.

Tickets are 45 dollars for the event, which includes 15 taste tickets, each good for a three-ounce beer sample.

Tickets for designated drivers are 25 dollars.

