Lack of ice doesn't stop Sylvania Township Fire Dept. ice rescue training

Although there's no ice on local rivers and ponds quite yet, one local fire department still found a way to train for ice rescues.



Once a year, members of the Sylvania Township Fire Department head to Northview High school to get their feet wet while wearing heavy, cumbersome ice rescue equipment.



It's done indoors in a controlled environment so the first responders will be comfortable with the equipment when using it in a real emergency.



"We start in the pool, usually in December or January, to get all of the gear out get all of the suits out and equipment to practice in it," said Captain Aaron Frye, Sylvania Township Training and Safety Officer. "So, when the ice does form in February or March, we'll go out and do training on the ice in preparation for an ice rescue."



The Sylvania Township fire department tries to hold a training session once a week for an array of skills used in first response.



And with so many creeks, rivers and ponds in our area, ice rescue is a top priority.



"Between the township and the city, we have many many bodies of water," said Frye. "So, from our perspective as a fire department, if we can offer this service to the community and keep our citizens and visitors safe, we'd like to be prepared at all times."



Once the rivers and ponds in our area do freeze, Township fire fighters will get another training session out on the ice.

The Sylvania Township Fire Department would like to add an open water training session some time this summer.

