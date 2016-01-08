TPD starts a K9 Unit Facebook page

The Toledo Police Department has started a K9 Unit Facebook page.

"We get more positive feedback responses and press from the media and citizens on the dogs. Even though they are working police dogs, they are just the most popular things we have right now," said Toledo Police Chief George Kral. "Lt. Brian Twining, who is in charge of the unit, brought it to my attention to see if we could do it and I thought it was a great idea."

The death of K9 Falko, who died in the line of duty, was a catalyst to creating a page with officers and K9 officers together.

The page gives the community a unique view of this TPD unit and their K9 companions at work and even at home.

Chief Kral says the K9 unit plans on updating the page as often as they can.

To access the page, look up Toledo Police K9 Association or follow this link.

