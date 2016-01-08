Man sentenced to 11 years after killing former Marine

Romualdo Cordoba was sentenced in Fulton County Court of Common Pleas on Friday after being charged in the shooting death of former U.S. Marine Joshua McJilton in Wauseon. Cordoba received 11 years in prison for the charge of involuntary manslaughter, and 30 days for the charge of domestic violence.

At the hearing, Cordoba addressed the court, saying he was sorry for his actions. The family of McJilton also gave emotional statements in the courtroom, directed toward Cordoba. His mother said she felt "empty and angry" after the sentencing hearing, and was unsure if Cordoba resonated with the gravity of the situation.

"I think he was taking it in, but he obviously couldn't look at me, even when I asked him to multiple times. He couldn't," said Alana Venia, McJilton's mom. "I think he feels like he messed up, and I'm not sure if it's because of what happened or because he got caught. I'm not sure."

Cordoba was charged in the shooting death of McJilton outside of a Wauseon bar in 2015; in November, a jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Investigators say Cordoba was fighting with his wife Melinda Cordoba in the parking lot, and McJilton attempted to break it up. McJilton's family says that was indicative of Josh's personality, and the sentencing won't make up for the price he paid.

"I knew it was not going to be nearly enough. But I have to forgive and never forget, and Joshua will always be with us," said Scott McJilton, Joshua's father. "There's no use to get mad over it because it's done and it can't be reversed. I know Josh is with us."

Cordoba's family was also present at the hearing. His estranged wife Melinda says it's a no-win situation for either side.

"(I have) mixed emotions. I'm sad for both families. It's tragic. Both families are hurting, both families. Our lives are going to be forever changed," said Melinda. "We all lost somebody. I understand that Romualdo will go to jail and one day his kids will see him. But I know he didn't mean to kill Josh, and I know he'd give anything to take that back. I've spoken with him (Romualdo) and I know he feels horrible. Because he never meant to kill him that night."

For McJilton's family, there's no choice but to move forward.

"(I'll) just try to keep going...and try to come up with something else that matters in life," said Venia.

Cordoba will receive credit for time already served, and his restitution fees are scheduled to be settled next week pursuant to the attorneys' availability.

