Man charged with 12th OVI

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
Robert Torres, 53 (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office) Robert Torres, 53 (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
An Ottawa man will face a judge in February after being charged with driving under the influence for the twelfth time.

Robert Torres, 53, was stopped on Miami Street in Toledo on Christmas Day because he had a headlight out. But the minor traffic violation ended in his arrest.

Torres was eventually charged with an OVI, driving under an OVI suspension and for having a headlight out.

He’s scheduled to appear at the Toledo Municipal Court on Feb. 17.

Anyone who sees an impaired driver is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at #677.

