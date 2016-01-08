Man charged with 12th OVI

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

An Ottawa man will face a judge in February after being charged with driving under the influence for the twelfth time.

Robert Torres, 53, was stopped on Miami Street in Toledo on Christmas Day because he had a headlight out. But the minor traffic violation ended in his arrest.

Torres was eventually charged with an OVI, driving under an OVI suspension and for having a headlight out.

He’s scheduled to appear at the Toledo Municipal Court on Feb. 17.

Anyone who sees an impaired driver is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at #677.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.