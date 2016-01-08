Art Van Furniture brings back 'Let it Snow' promotion

Art Van Furniture and Art Van PureSleep is bringing back its 'Let it Snow' promotion in 2016, which offers full refunds on all furniture if it snows on Super Football Sunday.

The promotion applies to all items bought at specific store locations between Jan. 8 to Jan. 10. Shipping and moving fees are included. For customers to receive the refund, the snow must measure a minimum of 3 inches at the Toledo Express Airport on Super Football Sunday, Feb. 7.

Customers are hopeful buying during this promotion will pay off.

“I think it’s definitely going to snow on Super Bowl Sunday and we’re buying furniture today.” says Mary Hower.

Bob Hower said, “I’m hoping 100 percent!”

If Toledo receives weather like last year, their wishes will come true.

'LET IT SNOW' PROMOTION DETAILS

“Get a lot of people that are kind of on the fence. Drive by on a certain day, certain time waiting for that magical sale” says Joe Satterfield of Art Van. “At the Toledo location it was right around $400,000 that we paid out. At the markets that offered the promotion, it was over $2.5 million that we paid out.”

In 2015, the National Weather Service announced a record-breaking snowfall of 10 inches in Toledo, which prompted Art Van to refund more than $400K to customers.

"We're hoping that history repeats itself this year with another Super Snow Sunday," said founder and chairman Art Van Elslander. "Toledo's weather can be unpredictable - as we saw in 2015 - so guests should definitely get in the game instead of sitting on the sidelines and shop before the clock runs out this weekend. Scoring free home furnishings is something everyone can cheer about."

Toledo's store locations are at 1301 East Mall Drive (Art Van Furniture) and 4600 Talmadge Road (Art Van PureSleep).

