WTOL 11 Investigates: Toledo Fire and Rescue sees million dollar increase in overtime

Spending on overtime for the city's two main safety forces is mixed, according to public records provided to WTOL through information requests.

Safety personnel make up the biggest part of the city's budget and in 2015, police spent less. The fire department, however, paid out a million dollars more.

In 2015, the department budgeted $2,130,974, but actually paid out $2,634,753. That's almost $504,000 more than budgeted.

Digging even deeper, Toledo Fire spent $1.1 million more in overtime in 2015 than it did in 2014, a significant amount of money. But fire lieutenant

Matthew Hertzfeld said it was responsible spending.

“And when you consider there was a four percent increase in 2015 in our incidents, in our run volume, it's important that we have those firefighters in place. It's important that we have that line strength to respond to those incidents," said Hertzfeld.

He said the biggest reason for the increase was that the minimum staffing level went from 103 to 107 firefighters per shift in 2015. They had to pay for more firefighters on the line and that also meant overtime when anyone called in sick or was injured.

“Well when you talk about public safety, obviously there is a cost and the department and the chief are always very cautious about how those dollars are spent,” Hertzfeld said.

City records show that the Toledo Police Department budgeted $2,742,500.00 for overtime in 2015, but spent only $2,573,276.32. Comparing the last two years, TPD spent $476,476.36 less in overtime in 2015 than it did in 2014.

When asked about the fire department’s increase in overtime spending, city councilman Tom Waniewski wasn’t too pleased.

"That's a million dollars we couldn't use for things like tearing down vacant houses, or taking care of our parks. Until we can get this overtime under control, we'll never be able to do those other things that make a city great such as pave roads," he said.

Lt. Hertzfeld said 2016 overtime is projected at about $300,000 less than what was budgeted for 2015.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.