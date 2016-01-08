Interrupt, Fire Nation Glass Studio to host 'Have a Heart' event for American Heart Association

Interrupt and Fire Nation Glass Studio are hosting a charity event to benefit the American Heart Association, and you don't even have to leave your office!

The 4th annual event features unique glass blown hearts made by the staff at Interrupt. All the proceeds will go to the American Heart Association. Interrupt is looking to raise $5,000 to top last year's $2,100.

"Our annual 'Have a Heart' event embodies Interrupt's commitment to giving back to the community. It's a great team building event and opportunity to educate our employees, clients and the community that heart disease is the number one cause of death of women. It's a great feeling to be able to use our creativity through art to support women and 'Wear Red Day,'" said Bill Rossiter, CEO of Interrupt.

"On behalf of the American Heart Association, we are grateful for companies such as Interrupt. Not only are they raising critical, lifesaving funds to support our mission, they are raising awareness and helping to educate our community about our nations number one killer - heart disease. More people die of heart disease than all forms of cancer combined. Together we can, #Get1Done #LifeIsWhy," said Allyson France, Executive Director of the American Heart Association Toledo Chapter.

To bid on items in the auction, click here. The auction site will go live on January 22, with a guaranteed delivery of won items by Valentine's Day.

