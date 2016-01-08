Mayor Hicks-Hudson hosts 'Meet and Greet' for youth after Sneaker Culture exhibition

Toledo Youth Commission and the Toledo Museum of Art have partnered together to show students from 16 area organizations around The Rise of Sneaker Culture exhibit followed by a "Meet and Greet" with Toledo's mayor.

"The commitment and input of our youth is extremely important to helping move our city forward," said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. "We greatly appreciate the partnership of the Toledo Museum of Art in hosting this educational event featuring both visual art and the art of conversation."

Some of the groups invited to this event include: West Toledo YMCA Youth Opportunities Program, Toledo School for the Arts, Jones Leadership Academy, Chase Elementary, Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, Scott High School and University of Toledo Upward Bound Program. Also attending will be representatives from Maturing Young Men and Aspiring Women, St. Francis High School, Notre Dame Academy, Maumee Valley Country Day and the Toledo Junior Roller Derby.

The tour and Meet and Greet will take place Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. Representatives and parents will meet in in the Herrick Lobby.

A press release from the Mayor's Office states:

The Rise of Sneaker Culture explores the athletic shoe from its origins in the mid-1800s to its current place in high-fashion. This traveling exhibition, organized by the American Federation of Arts and the Bata Shoe Museum, Toronto, is the first exhibition in the United States to present a comprehensive survey of the sneaker's complex design, history, and immense cultural significance. The Toledo Museum of Art is the only Ohio venue for this show...

