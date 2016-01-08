Beat the winter blues at the Toledo Zoo

It’s time to beat the winter blues with a visit to the Toledo Zoo. And now, you can save money when visiting the world famous venue.

The Toledo Zoo is offering half off admission coupon! The coupon is available online through Monday, February 29 and is redeemable on visits from now until the end of February. You must present the coupon (printed or digital) at the entry gate to receive the discount. The coupon is not valid with any other offers and does not apply to groups of 20 or more.

And if you’re a Lucas County resident, you save more! Lucas County residents get free admission to the Toledo Zoo Saturday, January 16 - Monday, January 18, Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Day. Valid proof of residency is required. And, that weekend, Lucas County visitors get two sets of Zoo coupons: for concessions and merchandise, which is valid throughout MLK holiday weekend - the second for a return Zoo visit during the month of March.

Details, including a full listing of all the Zoo’s fun and affordable events, are available here.

