Late night crash in Oregon sends 5-year-old and two adults to hospital

A Toledo man faces charges after causing a crash that injured three people, including a 5-year-old child.

Police say Todd Pryll, 48, ran a stop sign at the intersection of Seaman Road and Wheeling Street late Thursday night.

Pryll struck a car that had proceeded through the intersection traveling WB on Seaman Road. In the car were Marlon Douglas, 38, Danielle Schlageter, 28, and 5-year-old Jazzlyn Hayes.

The car driven by Douglas spun and stopped a short distance from the intersection. Pryll's car went off the road and struck a stop sign before he fled the scene.

Police located Pryll a short time after the accident. They suspect him of being intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Pryll was arrested and taken to the Lucas County Jail.

Douglas, Schlageter and Hayes were taken to hospitals in the area.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

