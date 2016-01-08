Man dies after violent bar fight, two men face charges

The Lake Township Police Department was called to the Country Ridge Lounge around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a fight broke out.

Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer reported the victim who had been in critical condition after a bar fight at Country Ridge Lounge has died.

The Lake Township Police Department was called to the Country Ridge Lounge on Latcha Road in Millbury around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 7 after a fight broke out.

“There were four individuals we believe that were involved in the fight. We do have them all either at the hospital or in custody at this time. Three of the subjects were transported to the hospital and they're being treated right now. And the investigation continues," said Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer at the time of the incident.

One of those men was treated and released, another was reportedly in stable condition.

Lock remained at the hospital in critical condition before he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested 52-year-old Kevin W. Knott and 26-year-old Kevin E. Knott on scene. Both had been charged with felonious assault and were held without bond at the Wood County Justice Center.

After Lock passed away, Kevin W. Knott was charged with involuntary manslaughter. His bond was then set at $100,000.

Stay tuned to WTOL for more updates to this story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.