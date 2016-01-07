UT uses state grant to better prepare high school students

The University of Toledo is one step closer to better preparing our high school students for college.

Recently, the university received nearly $770,000 in grants from the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Higher Education. WTOL 11's Viviana Hurtado sat down with Professor Rebecca Schneider, chair of UT’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction at the Judith Herb College of Education to find out what kind of impact the money will have in our area.

The grant money goes to helping high school students arrive on campus prepared for college-level classes. This funding infusion significantly expands UT’s “College Credit Plus” program in two ways: firstly, allowing students to take college-level biology, chemistry, and English, from their own high school classrooms. Secondly, the funding will fund tuition for high school teachers in Toledo Public Schools to earn a master’s degree.

“This award is going to let us fund masters programs for our teachers. And what those masters programs will do is prepare our teachers to teach college credit plus courses in chemistry, biology and English. And that means these teachers will be able to teach college level content to their high school kids in their high school classrooms. So these kids are earning credit both in high school and college at the same time,” said Schneider. “We will be putting all these programs online, so that these will be accessible for teachers across the state, as well as locally. And we’ll be customizing the content that our teachers are taking so that it very closely matches what they’re going to be teaching their kids. So they’re getting the content and they’re learning how to teach the content and making it accessible for their kids. We’ll also be having in the summer time they’ll come to campus and they’ll get hand-on experiences, work with all the faculty and so they’ll have that component also.”

Schneider says the three courses they are focusing on are important content areas.

“If you want your kids to be able to succeed in college, to be able to have choices in what programs they’re going to go into, so if they wanted to go into pharmacy or they want to go into medicine or they want to go into a technology field, having a good background in chemistry or biology and the language arts are very important. These are going to be courses that are going to prepare them to have real choices in college,” said Schneider.

The Census shows that our area has a high rate of high school graduates at 85 percent, but lags with college graduates at 17.2 percent, way under the state's 25 percent. WTOL 11 asked Schneider what kind of feedback they have received from the business community on the importance of a highly educated workforce.

“Of course that is very important to have very educated high school graduates. These students will be prepared when they graduate high school with as much as they would have had if they had a year of college. So this is going to make them much more employable, it’s going to give them a foot in the door at the college so that they’ll transition more easily in the college. So hopefully they’ll also graduate college,” said Schneider.

