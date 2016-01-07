Former '16 & Pregnant' star talks dinner dates with son following viral post

A Monroe, Michigan woman and former star of MTV's reality show "16 & Pregnant" is making headlines again after posting a picture of herself and her 6-year-old son on a dinner date.

Nikkole Paulun, 22, spoke to WTOL's Cristina Mutchler about the social media frenzy.

"I knew it would get some attention because I have a lot of followers (on social media,) but I didn't think it would be anywhere near as big as it got," said Paulun, who also indicated that she was surprised that her post about teaching her son how to treat a woman garnered so much popularity.

Once a month, Lyle treats mom to a dinner date, even picking up the tab with money earned from his allowance. No phones or tablets are allowed; just quality mommy/son time.

"I teach him how to treat a woman when he goes out on a date with her," said Paulun. "It's basically like the saying; 'the way a man treats his mother is the way he'll treat the girls he's with.'"

The post received almost 3 million likes and hundreds of thousands of shares. But for the former reality TV star, gaining attention wasn't the goal in sharing her picture.

"I'm just happy that a lot of people are taking it and being inspired by it and saying, 'oh, I want to do this with my son or my daughter,'" she said.

Paulun says she came up with the idea in part due to personal dating experiences.

"After being in a bad relationship, I could maybe make sure my son doesn't treat girls like that if I try to make him treat me right and show him how to treat girls right," she said.

While much of the feedback for the mommy/son dates photo has been positive, there has been some negativity, and Paulun doesn't let it get to her.

"I think nobody should really judge another person's parenting," she said. "As long as he's not hurting, I don't think it's a big deal. He likes it."

Her lessons on teaching him to be a little gentleman seem to be working; Lyle is a polite, reserved and affectionate big brother to 6-month-old Ellie.

"He loves it; he's so attached to her," said Paulun, who is already thinking of ways to teach Ellie the same values. "I'm going to try to raise her to know how she should be treated. I'm not sure how I'll do it, but I'll figure something out."

She credits much of her success as a young, single mother to having her family's constant support and shield to adversity that she faces.

"I guess because there's so many people who are so negative, it's made me a person where I don't listen to anything negative anymore. I know who I am, I know what I do with my life. So when people try to bring me down and say all those mean things about me, I know it's not true. I don't let it get to me like a lot of other people do," said Paulun, who also offered advice to other women who find themselves in a similar situation. "Focus on what you want for your kids' future. Make sure they're brought up better and just focus on making things the best they can be for them. That's really what motivates me."

Regardless of what the public says about Paulun's social media posts, it's safe to say that she'll be keeping the tradition of her monthly dinner dates with Lyle.

