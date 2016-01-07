Spencer Twp trustee replaced after military deployment

A Lucas County Prosecutor is outraged after he says the seat of a Spencer Township trustee was unlawfully filled.

Trustee Shawn Valentine is currently on military deployment. Last week, former trustee D. Hilarian Smith was appointed to fill Valentine's seat.

"Whether or not a vacancy occurred is a matter of opinion. And that action was taken and that's the way it will stand until further notice," said trustee Michael Hood.

But at a Thursday night meeting, John Borrell of the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office emphasized that Valentine is on active duty and that trustees can't declare his seat vacant and appoint someone to fill it.

The last meeting Valentine attended was in September and Hood says he never told the board his was being deployed.

"I don't know if he is serving his country or not. I don't have anything to say that he is and nothing to say that he's not. That's the dilemma we're facing," said Hood.

Hood says he will talk to Smith, who wasn't at Thursday night's meeting, and tell him what his options are and let him decide whether to step down or stay. Hood says his main concern is running township government.

"People need to ultimately think about their government, than they think about themselves," said Hood.

If Smith does not step aside, Borrell says all this will end up in court.

