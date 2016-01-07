Waterville Primary School hosts oath of office ceremony

A special oath of office took place in Waterville Thursday.

The Waterville Primary School played host to a ceremony featuring the 4th grade student council, as well as the City of Waterville’s mayor and council members being officially sworn into office.

A magistrate judge administered the oath of office to Mayor Lori Brodie and three council members, along with 4th grade students who have a council of their own.

"We learn about that, local government, encouraging civic mindedness, those sorts of things here at school. But to actually see it take place, I think will bring new meaning to the experience,” said principal Dr. Jamie Hollinger.

The kids also dazzled the crowd with their pledge of allegiance.

