Police release footage of Loan Max robbery, ask for help in finding suspect

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Loan Max on Alexis Road near Telegraph was robbed Monday. Police are now looking for the suspect who was recorded in video footage.

Loan Max representatives say they know they are a target by nature of their business, so they take extra precautions in the event that something like this were to happen - keeping the front door locked and displaying a sign that says crooks will not get away with much cash.

But on Monday, those precautionary measures were not enough to keep this suspect away.

"I think it's clear to see he's dangerous. He orders people on the ground, uses his gun threatening people with it, he's using abusive language ... This is a guy that could very well, if things didn't go his way, killed people that day," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of the Toledo Police Department.

While customers were inside, the suspect was able to make his way in and immediately pointed a gun at everyone in the room. He was wearing a ski mask over his face and latex gloves.

The video records him yelling, "Everybody get down! Don't nobody move! I'll shoot anybody you come around here."

Police say the suspect was working with an accomplice. He fled the scene and took off in a silver SUV that was waiting nearby.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

