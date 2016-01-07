Local boxer gets ready for a big year

Robert Easter Junior is hard at work over on Suder Avenue at Glass City Boxing. The Toledo native is now 16 and 0 with 13 knockouts. But 2016 is a big year.

His next fight is still a couple months away, but the big picture is looking bright. He is expecting a title fight this year.

"This is something I've been dreaming about since I was little,” said Easter Jr. “I've already envisioned it, but it's here. So, I've gotta stay focused like I said. Stay focused and stay working hard and I'll be on that title pretty soon."

His dad, Robert Easter Sr. says, "Our next step is to fight a former world champ, destroy him on national television. Come right back and do it again, then maybe the third fight is gonna be a title shot."

Easter Jr. has won fights on national television. He's dominated everyone that he's faced. His title fight is looming, but he understands he has to stay focused on his fight in March before taking that next step.

"You never know who's gonna come out there and give you a test and a run for your money. So, you've always gotta stay ready for any person," said Easter. "We're always gonna be prepared for the worst."

His dad is his trainer and has been there every step of the way to watch his son's rise through the boxing world.

"Outside of what everybody else sees, I see all the inside. I know what's going on as far as him working out, doing this, eating right, getting the proper sleep, all that. So, it's a nervous wreck trying to keep all of that stuff together for him," said Easter Sr.

So far, so good. 16 and 0 is impressive. But there are even bigger things on the horizon this year.

