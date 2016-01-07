Mercy police and Toledo police departments join forces in central district

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Two police departments have joined forces to patrol the central district of Toledo.

The Toledo Police Department and Mercy Police Department are working together in the central district to increase their presence in the downtown community with the goal of ensuring the safety of residents and visitors.

Officer Adam Eilerts of TPD said, "My fellow officers that are in this area have a high volume of calls, so for us to be proactive and build that relationship is really important to me. The community is the one that's most important to us and they're the ones we should be working for."

Residents agree that the joint forces will help ensure the safety of the neighborhoods in the area.

"We need law enforcement to be really packed around here because its so much killing and too many different things happening," said Toledo resident Leslie Castile.

"It will give us added security and give us added coverage and make it more safer for everyone involved in the neighborhood," said another resident William Holmes.

Officer Eric Draper of Mercy Police Department sees the new force as a benefit to everyone.

"Helping the community keep safe, it helps vice versa with helping the hospital," he said.

Chief George Kral of TPD also is enthusiastic this will be a positive move for Toledo residents living in this district.

"The residents in this part of town now know that they have officers in their community. This is community policing at its best," he said.

The new unit will patrol in a car with decals that indicate both departments along the Cherry Street corridor and Jefferson Avenue Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. till 11 p.m.

This is the third joint force in the Toledo Police Department who have previously coordinated with the University of Toledo and Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.