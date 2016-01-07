Sisters of Notre Dame enjoy new home in Whitehouse

The Sisters of Notre Dame have a new place to call home.

Back in December the sisters moved to their new home out in Whitehouse from their former home on Secor and Monroe in west Toledo. The old place was becoming too large and too costly to run.

Still, a handful of the sisters remain at the old building, which is up for sale. But those at the new one in Whitehouse are enjoying themselves.

The new home sits on 94 acres of rural land. There are forty rooms, which are connected to a common living space where the sisters can have more interaction with one another.

“Already we see a difference in some of our sisters. They’re more active, participating in cooking meals. It’s very exciting for them,” said to Provincial Superior Sister Mary Delores Gatliff.

She says the hallways are bright and spacious. The chapel overlooks a lake.

And though many of the sisters who have moved over are elderly (all over 70 years old) they're not retired and continue to be active by serving schools and parishes.

“At one time we had a retirement home here, but it was destroyed by a storm. So for many of our sisters, it’s like coming home,” said Sister Mary Delores.

It's a great new place for the Sisters of Notre Dame to continue their mission of serving those in need.

