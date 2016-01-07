Man arraigned in attempted robbery of China Palace in Southland Plaza

A man was arraigned on Thursday for three felonies after attempting to rob a restaurant in Southland Plaza in south Toledo Tuesday.

Ling Lu was working alone at China Palace when a man ordered an egg roll, gave her a dollar and took off with a piggy bank filled with money for charity on the counter.

Lu said the man had come in several times that night before finally placing an order.

"He ordered an egg roll and actually gave me the dollar, so I went to fry it up. And when I turned my back, he grabbed the piggy," she said. "I just yelled 'Robbery! Someone robbed me! My piggy bank! My piggy bank!'"

She also chased the suspect out the door.

A Toledo police officer working off duty as extra security in the shopping center heard Lu and ran over to help.

Police say the suspect punched the sergeant in the face, bit his hand and then tried grabbing for his gun. Other citizens jumped in to help.

Lu was glad someone was there to assist her in getting back the collection, but anxious when she saw the struggle that took place.

"Thank God somebody is helping him. With my size, I can't do anything...During that time, I was just thinking 'Everybody needs to be safe from this - nobody needs to get hurt because I would feel so bad for the rest of my life," she said.

Sgt. Reinhart, the policeman on the scene, was taken to the hospital with injuries and has since been released. He was back to work on Thursday.

The piggy bank which held around $70 for the restaurant's monthly charitable donation was recovered.

Devon Crumby was arraigned Thursday morning and charged with three felonies.

