ProMedica's new Health and Wellness Center brings multiple doctors under one roof

ProMedica gave a media tour Thursday of their new Sylvania Health and Wellness Center.

The $70 million, 230,000 square foot facility will be the new home for many ProMedica primary care doctors, along with a multitude of other medical specialists. The goal is to create a more interconnected approach to healthcare.

One reason for the move was to bring together all of these separate practices, which were spread out far and wide across the area and in older buildings with older technology.

"We've got some older buildings that needed to be taken down and physicians are growing and we were out of space," said Daniel Cassavar M.D., ProMedica's Chief Medical Officer.

With the open floor plan, patients waiting for their appointment can enjoy two atrium areas and a state of the art interactive art landscape for the kids.

Plus, with being in the same building and sharing the same connected patient data base, doctors will be able to reference patients to other doctors and make a coordinated health plan in the same day.

"As the information that is available in medicine today and the specializations that are occurring, you have to be able to integrate," said Stephen Reed, Ophthalmology with ProMedica.

The center also features state of the art blood labs and radiology, so patients who need testing or imaging can get their results in minutes instead of days.

"So, you can see your primary physician, be referred to a specialist or get some labs drawn, get an x-ray, and come back up to that physician," said Cassavar. "There's some coordination rooms where you can sit together with the family and other physicians who will be involved with the care and really try to collaborate and do a better job for our patients."

While some physicians will be seeing their patients here next week, the Health and Wellness center will be fully operational in three weeks.

The complex is also attached to an extended hours ProMedica urgent care.

