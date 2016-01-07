Man killed in hunting accident in Hancock County

A man in Hancock County was killed in a hunting accident Thursday.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a man lying in a field near Township Road 135 just south of State Route 613 in Portage Township around 12:46 p.m.

Upon investigation, police determined that the man had been hunting when the shotgun he was carrying went off. Police say the man sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man is being withheld while authorities notify the family.

The incident remains under investigation.

