Start High School teacher investigated for inappropriate relationship with student

Toledo police are investigating a high school teacher, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

"Obviously the situation was concerning to us, protocol was followed, the principal contacted the Chief Human Resource Officer, and we removed the teacher right away, pending investigation," said Brian Murphy, TPS Chief of Staff.

The suspect in question is a female English teacher at Start High School. Murphy said TPS received an anonymous tip on Tuesday and immediately took action. By Wednesday, the teacher had resigned.

No charges have been filed pending the investigation, which involved TPS, TPD and the Children Services Bureau. The name of the teacher is not being released at this time.

Murphy said her resignation does not close the case.

"Just because this teacher resigned from the district, does not mean they're going to be held harmless. We have an obligation to report this information to the Ohio Department of Education, who also does their investigation as well," he said.

According to Murphy, in these types of situations, the consequences are administered by the state - one of them being the permanent removal of a teaching license.

"These situations are taken very seriously, not only by the district, but by the Ohio Department of Education as well. The safety of our student's is the number one priority. Our staff in the buildings, our principals, are trained to handle these situations. We take them seriously and we follow protocol."

Investigations are ongoing in this case.

Stay tuned to WTOL 11 for more updates to this story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.