Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office investigates solicitation of minor at Jefferson HS

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the solicitation of a minor at Jefferson High School in Frenchtown Township.

Police say it happened on Tuesday around 7:50 a.m. when a student was approached by a suspicious man while walking across the school's parking lot.

According to police, the man offered the girl $100 for "some fun." The student then ran into the school unharmed.

The man is described as a white male in his mid 50s. Police say he was driving a bluish/gray smaller 4-door sedan, possibly a Ford 500, with a sunroof.

A sketch of the suspect has been made by a forensic artist from the Michigan State Police Forensic Art Unit. Surveillance video of the suspects vehicle was also recovered.

The sheriff’s office has increased patrols around the school, but they are still seeking help from the public to identify the suspect.

If you recognize the man in the sketch or the suspects vehicle, you're asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

