Sylvania Township brings back ambulance transport to township and city

Sylvania Township Fire Department will have their ambulance transport service back soon.



Sylvania Township and Sylvania were without an ambulance for awhile, causing them to rely on private companies or the surrounding communities for emergency transportation.



Fire Chief Jeff Kowalkski says this ambulance is a necessity for the community.

"In several instances over the months, last several months, there were as many as 18 to 20 times a month we didn't have any ambulances available in our Lucas County system," Kowalkski said.

He said their use of private companies and ambulances in nearby communities proved to be inefficient over time.

"On occasion, we've waited 30, 40, even 45 minutes for an ambulance to come across town as far as Northwood to help take somebody to the hospital," Kowalkski said.

To resolve the issue, trustees of Sylvania Township voted to bring back the hospital transport vehicle - a promise the department made to the community with the passage of a recent levy. Now, the department can supplement private companies as needed, which also helps with effective community care.

"Anytime we can lessen the amount of time that the patient's in pain or discomfort of any kind and we can get them to the hospital quicker, I think, increases the safety and increases the comfort of our society, citizens," Kowalkski said.

The department had stored the emergency transport vehicle they had previously funded and will start service back up in the near future.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.



