Four taken to hospital after truck flips in central Toledo

A truck flipped at an intersection in central Toledo, injuring four people who were inside.

Police officers say the accident happened on Detroit south of Bancroft on wet pavement that became icy.

The car may have been traveling a few miles over the speed limit when it was on the icy pavement. When it hit dry pavement, the truck flipped.

Four people who were inside the truck were taken to Toledo Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

WTOL will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

