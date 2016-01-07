Scores Gentlemen's Club robbed in downtown Toledo

Toledo police reported a robbery at Scores Gentlemen's Club in downtown Toledo.

The robbery happened Tuesday around 4 p.m.

The manager, Robert Anderson, said he was unlocking the door when the suspect came up behind him and placed something hard against his back.

Anderson said the suspect asked him, "Do you know what this is?" before ordering him to take him to the safe, kneel and pass him money behind his back.

An estimated $2,500 - $3,000 was stolen by the suspect who fled out the front door. He also took the manager's cell phone and wallet.

Anderson described him as a male wearing a red sweatshirt who spoke with an accent.

No injuries were reported and no suspects have been named at this time.

Scores Gentlemen's Club is located at 715 Monroe Street in downtown Toledo.

If you have any information on this robbery, please call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

